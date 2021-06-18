Georgia Power customers react to a possible rate increase

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia Power customers are looking at a possible spike in their power bills.

“I would not like that at all, I’m already paying, and I just verified it, $247 dollars a month,” said Jeanette Hernandez.

For Hernandez, this potential increase would bring her monthly bill up to $251 dollars.

“Why should georgia power customers have to pay that extra,” she said.

That goes the same for Vickie Irwin.

“Being a senior, and on a fixed income like alot of people in georgia are and lower income, that four dollars is a lot,” said Irwin.

But that could soon be a reality for Georgia Power customers. The company made a rate adjustment filing with the Georgia Public Service Commission. They’re asking to increase rates by 235 million dollars a year.

“For the recovery of a portion of our investment related to Vogtle unit 3 and other common facilities that are shared between Vogtle units 3 and 4,” said Jeff Wilson, a spokesperson for Georgia power.

Right now construction for two nuclear reactors is behind schedule, but Wilson says that’s not why the utility made the request.

“This is due to an order from the commisson back in 2017 that deemed prudently incurred costs back at that time,” said Wilson.

He says even if there were no delays, rates would likely have still increased.

“This is to put construction costs at other common facilities into rate base once unit 3 begins commercial operation,” he said.

Right now unit 3 is about 98 percent complete. Wilson says if the request is approved customers wouldn’t see that increase until about a month after the new reactor is complete.

“This is currently the largest construction project in the state of georgia, it’s employing currently over 7 thousand workers they’ll be 800 permit workers once these units come online,” he said.

The Georgia Public Service Commission isn’t set to vote on the request until November.