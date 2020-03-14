Georgia Power and Dominion Energy suspending disconnections for non-payment during Coronavirus outbreak

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Georgia Power and Dominion Energy are doing what they can to help alleviate stress during this time of uncertainty for some workers following the Coronavirus outbreak.

Both companies posted messages to its site and social accounts letting users know that they are suspending disconnections for non-payment.

“Georgia Power also will temporarily suspend residential disconnections for the next 30 days, beginning tomorrow, and will reevaluate the policy and timeframe as the situation develops,” Georgia Power officials said.

“We know the communities we serve rely on us to provide an essential service. We remain committed to providing reliable energy service 24-7, Dominion Energy’s post added.

Officials recommend you access and manage your account using the companies digital tools that area available.