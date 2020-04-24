Georgia Pastors to host COVID-19 press conference addressing action to Re-open Georgia businesses and churches

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Today, pastors of African American congregations in Atlanta, Augusta, Macon, Savannah and communities across Georgia will unite in a series of press conferences to call for members of their congregations and all Georgians to continue to shelter in place due to coronavirus concerns.

Though our governor has made a decision, his decision does not dictate our actions. We are urge all Georgians to follow the recommended guidance of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stay home, practice social distancing, wear masks, and wash your hands frequently. Let’s not be hasty and miss the way.

During the press conferences, pastors will outline their concerns and request specific actions of Governor Kemp and public health officials to ensure a process that is safe, secure and protects all Georgians.

We are not afraid to stand for what we know is right and to speak up when we see things are wrong.

The pastors will also call on other pastors and leaders in the faith community to refrain from opening their doors prematurely to attempt to slow spread of coronavirus and limit the number of people gathering in groups of more than 10 people.

We hope our colleagues in the faith community will continue to use wisdom and urge their parishioners to shelter in place while extending the ministry of the church beyond the pastors and leaders.