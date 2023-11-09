GEORGIA (WJBF) – The State Board of Pardons and Paroles is seeking interns for the 2024 Winter Semester in January. PAID internships are now available!

More about the Parole Board’s Internship Program:

The State Board of Pardons and Paroles’ Internship Program has the goal of providing a unique, multifaceted approach for interns to gain insight and exposure to specialized areas within a law enforcement agency. Interns will have the opportunity to work in various divisions and units of the agency to include Human Resources, Budget, Victim Services, Clemency, and Field Services.

They are looking for dynamic, energetic interns eager to assist work units with assigned projects and tasks. Successful interns will assist supervisors, engage in upcoming projects, support current campaigns, provide administrative assistance, offer technical support to customers and staff, review, and process transactions, and ensure compliance with agency procedures and policies in their assigned area.

Students must be U.S. citizens or lawful aliens, junior, senior, or graduate-level college students in good standing, with a minimum GPA of 2.5, and must have a recommendation from a faculty member.

Apply at https://careers.georgia.gov/.

For more information about employment opportunities contact GaParoleBoard@pap.ga.gov.