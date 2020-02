DECATUR, Ga. (WJBF) – Two police officers in Dekalb County, Georgia are resigning, instead of being fired, following their arrests last month for allegedly selling crash reports to third parties.

Officials say Nikko McClinton and Ronald Anderson were arrested January 30 after authorities learned what they were doing.

The men were on administrative leave with pay.

The department announced their resignations late Saturday night.

Both men had worked for the department for nine years.