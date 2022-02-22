(WJBF) – Wreaths Across America has announced that its Mobile Education Exhibit, will be, making stops in Georgia to honor those who served and welcome home Vietnam veterans.

“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring the community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “However, over the last year, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring while supporting and giving back to the communities it visits.”

The Mobile Education Exhibit is a mobile museum that will educate visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nations heroes as well as being an official “Welcome Home” station for our nations Vietnam Veterans.

Here’s a list of where the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit will be headed in South Carolina and Georgia.

SUMMERVILLE, SC – Thursday, February 24, 2022 the Susannah Smith Elliott

Chapter, NSDAR will host the Wreaths Across America’s (WAA) Mobile Education

Exhibit in the parking lot of Bethany United Methodist Church in Summerville, SC, for a

day of education and public tours. Tours are free and open to the public from 10am to

5pm and will be located at Bethany United Methodist Church is located at 118

W 3rd South St., Summerville, SC.

McCORMICK, SC – Saturday, February 26, 2022 – The Long Cane Chapter NSDAR

host the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit national tour. The WAA

MEE is free and open to the public and will be located at the Food Lion Parking Lot, 303

S. Mine Street. The event is open to the general public from 11am – 4pm.

MOULTRIE, GA – Tuesday, March 8, 2022 – John Benning NSDAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) welcome the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit national tour. The WAA MEE is free and open to the public and will take place at 400 South Main Street. The event is open from 9am – 6pm.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA – Wednesday, March 9, 2022 – Philadelphia Winn Chapter NSDAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) welcome the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit national tour. The WAA MEE is free and open to the public and will take place at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens, 87 Scenic Hwy S, (rain location: Tom Wages Funeral Home, 120 Scenic Hwy). The event is open from 10am – 4pm.

WARM SPRINGS, GA – Friday, March 11, 2022 – Warm Springs Merchants Association and Meriwether Tourism welcome the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit national tour. The WAA MEE is free and open to the public and will take place at the corner of Spring and Broad Streets. The event is open from 10am – 3pm.

WARNER ROBINS, GA – Saturday, March 12, 2022 – The Daughters of the American Revolution welcome the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit national tour. The WAA MEE is free and open to the public and will take place at Home Depot, 2620 Watson Blvd.. The event is open from 10am – 4pm.

MARIETTA, GA – Monday, March 14, 2022 – The Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation will host the Wreaths Across America’s (WAA) Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE). The MEE will be located at 548 South Marietta Pkwy S.E. for a day of education and public tours. Tours are free and open to the public from 9am to 4pm.

DACULA, GA – Tuesday, March 15, 2022 – Jacob Braselton Chapter NSDAR, (Daughters of the American Revolution) will host the Wreaths Across America’s (WAA) Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE) for free tours that are open to the public from 8am to 7pm at Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church, 1450 Pine Rd.

BLAIRSVILLE, GA – Thursday, March 17, 2022 – The Ira Weaver American Legion Post 121 hosts the Wreaths Across America (WAA) Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE) national tour. The WAA MEE is free and open to the public and will be located at 519 Industrial Blvd. The event is open from 9am – 4pm.