Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a woman wanted for questioning regarding a recent murder.

41-year-old Pamela Freeman is wanted for questioning regarding a murder, that occurred on November 11, on the 1500 block of Bleakley Street.

Freeman is known to frequent the area surrounding the 1500 block of Bleakley Street.

Callers may remain anonymous.

Any information regarding the location of this subject, please contact Inv. Sean Morrow, or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 432-5281 or (706) 821-1080.