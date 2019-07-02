Woman sleeping in home killed by crashing car fleeing police

Georgia News
Posted: / Updated:
Car crash generic_27777

SENECA, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a driver being chased by police crashed his car into a South Carolina home killing a woman asleep in a basement.

Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said the vehicle landed on top of 39-year-old Vanessa Neimeyer around 11:35 p.m. Monday in the Seneca home she shared with her mother and grandmother. She died at the scene.

Addis said in a statement the driver did not stop for a traffic checkpoint and led troopers on a 1.5 mile (2.5 kilometer) chase.

Authorities say the driver missed a turn as the road ended and traveled more than 150 feet (45 meters) into the home.

Oconee County deputies say the 19-year-old driver is in custody, and they are talking to troopers and prosecutors to determine what charges he will face.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story