AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Elizabeth Lee was last seen on July 1st, around 11pm in Monroe, Georgia.

Elizabeth was possibly driven back to Augusta and dropped off on Cougar Drive.

She is known to frequent the areas of Plantation Road, Cougar Drive and Nellie Drive.

It is unknown what clothing Elizabeth Lee was wearing.

If you have any information on Lee, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.