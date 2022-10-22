ATLANTA (WJBF) – WJBF took home two Merit Awards at the 2022 Georgia Association of Broadcasters awards ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Atlanta Saturday night.

Reporter Brandon Dawson was recognized in the category of Best General Assignment Reporting for his story “Lawn Mower Boy“.

In addition, WJBF Marketing Producer Rex Main, News Director John Hart and former Director of Digital Journalism and Content Scott Elledge were recognized with a Merit Award in the category of Best Sports Program for “Tee Time Augusta”, a nationally-syndicated preview of the Masters Tournament.

WJBF Marketing Producer Rex Main, Reporter Brandon Dawson and News Director John Hart pose with their Merit Awards at the 2022 GABBYs. WJBF Marketing Producer Rex Main and News Director John Hart pose with their Merit Award in the category of Best Sports Program for “Tee Time Augusta”. WJBF Reporter Brandon Dawson poses with his Merit Award in the category of Best General Assignment Reporting for his story “Lawn Mower Boy”. WJBF recognized with Merit Awards at 2022 GABBY Awards

Awards in each category were divided into small market radio, large market radio, small market television and large market television.

According to its website, “the Georgia Association of Broadcasters (GAB) was founded as a trade association to represent the interests of Georgia’s over-the-air radio and television licensees. Today, our membership is comprised of more than 500 radio and television broadcasters who reach more than 95% of Georgia’s population every week. The GAB provides technical, regulatory, and advocacy support to our members as well as offering continuing professional enrichment opportunities designed to keep Georgia broadcasters at the forefront of the industry.”