Who was the pilot aboard the plane landing, crashing at Daniel Field?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There are more details surrounding a plane crash in Augusta. NewsChannel 6 spoke with an experienced commercial pilot about how the incident may have played out.

8 minutes.

That’s the amount of time it took the pilot to leave Augusta Regional Airport in South Augusta and come to a crashing halt at Daniel Field Airport in West Augusta.

Robert Katz, a commercial pilot and certified flight instructor in Texas, said the pilot must have made very poor judgement.

“The pilot is really shooting himself in the foot when he makes a choice to land on a shorter runway when a longer one is available,” Katz said in a phone interview.

Katz, who also works as a corporate pilot in Dallas, is just one of many wanting more answers after a small plane’s landing Sunday at Daniel Field and its crash into the airport fence. He said the website, Skyvector, shows four possible runways at the airport on Wrightsboro Road and Highland Avenue; runway 29 or 11, where the pilot landed and runway 23 or 5 where he said was much longer.

“The Beechcraft Baron is a powerful, heavy, twin engine airplane. So, it’s going to be a lot to handle on a good day on any short runway,” said Katz, who told us he has 39 years of experience in the field. “Going to a place like Daniel Field would not be my first choice when Augusta, with an 8,000 foot runway is available, but that’s where the aircraft departed from. We don’t know what the circumstances or purpose of the flight was. Taking that size airplane into an airport like Daniel Field is going to require absolute precision and proficiency on the part of the pilot.”

The crash happened just after 2 o’clock, destroying a fence, and shutting down Highland Avenue for several hours. No one was hurt. The pilot had minor injuries. But who was the person steering the aircraft? No local authorities are investigating, not Richmond County Sheriff’s Office or Augusta Fire Department. And the NTSB claims it’s not either.

Calls to Augusta Aviation were not returned, but the company released a statement following the crash.

The tail number on the plane traces it to Augusta business Eagle Parts & Products on Marvin Griffin Road. The state list the registered agent as Frank Dolan, but when NewsChannel 6 went to speak with him at the business, we were told he has no comment. Six men with that name are listed on the FAA’s website. Only one, a Frank Joseph Dolan licensed in 1951, could fly the multi engine plane that crashed.

“That was issued 69 years ago so, I’m inclined to believe that person, that particular Frank Dolan was not operating this airplane,” Katz said.

The Augusta Fire Department reports the NTSB has not launched an official investigation, but it is in communication with Augusta Aviation and Daniel Field officials.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps