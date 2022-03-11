WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The Waynesboro Police Department is searching for a runaway juvenile.

On March 10, 2022 Waynesboro Police Officers received a call regarding a runaway juvenile named Makayla Milton. Milton ran away from the 200 block of Mills Rd.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 104 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes and is thought to be driving her mother’s grey 2013 Nissan Altima with GA tag RXA0459.

If you see Makayla or the Nissan, please call your local law enforcement agency or Waynesboro PD at 706-554-8030.