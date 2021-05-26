Largest container ship to visit the East Coast makes Savannah stop

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The CMA CGM Marco Polo, the largest container ship ever to visit the East Coast, visited Savannah Wednesday morning.

The Marco Polo is three-and-a-half football fields long and can carry 16,000 20-foot-long containers.

The ship began to move up the Savannah River early Wednesday morning before heading to the Port of Savannah.

Watch video of the ship’s arrival to Savannah in the video above.

Mayor Van Johnson shared an image from the ship Wednesday morning on Twitter.

Good morning! I am aboard the #MarcoPolo, the largest container ship to ever visit the East Coast and #Savannah is the first port of call in the Southeast. We are just off of North Tybee Island making our way to the Port of Savannah.



This ship is 4 football fields long. pic.twitter.com/l4jVcUBbFZ — Mayor Van Johnson (@MayorJohnsonSAV) May 26, 2021

Check out this timelapse video of CMA CGM Marco Polo’s arrival to Savannah from WSAV News 3 photojournalist Chris Murray:

