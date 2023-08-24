DECATUR, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) is pleased to announce the reelection of Willie C. Bolton as Vice-Chair of the Board of Juvenile Justice.

Mr. Bolton, a native of Washington-Wilkes County and long-time resident of Athens-Clarke County, will again continue to help lead DJJ’s 15-member Board to establish the agency’s general policy.

“I thank Vice Chair Willie C. Bolton for his commitment to the Department of Juvenile Justice,” said Commissioner Shawanda Reynolds-Cobb. “I look forward to continuing to work alongside him in our mission to transform and rehabilitate the young lives in our care.”

The reelection of Vice Chair Bolton was confirmed during the Board of Juvenile Justice’s July meeting. He will now serve a third two-year term in his elected role.

As a DJJ Board Member, Vice Chair Bolton will represent the Tenth Congressional District. He is a 41-year law enforcement veteran who retired as warden and director of the Athens-Clarke County Department of Corrections. He has been a respected member of the Board of Juvenile Justice since 2012.

The Board of Juvenile Justice is a combination of professionals, attorneys, law enforcement, public servants, and others interested in improving the juvenile justice system in Georgia. The objective of the Board is to provide leadership in developing programs to rehabilitate juvenile offenders committed to the state’s custody successfully and give guidance to the Commissioner.