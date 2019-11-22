Volunteers fight voter purging

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – After taking center stage at the 5th Democratic Debates, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Cory Booker and Businessman Andrew Yang, made calls at a phone bank today.

The residential hopefuls joined former Gubernatorial candidate, Stacey Abrams to fight voter purging along with volunteers with fair fight action.

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, spent the day at Ebenezer Baptist Church talking to voters and volunteers.

Volunteers with Fair Fight Action — an organization started by Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams — pushes for fair elections and teaching voters about their rights.

Volunteer Tracey Sample said, “So I called 100 people and most weren’t home. My very last call was a guy in Americus, Ga and he has lived there for 30 years. He voted for Stacey Abrams last year and he was so concerned because he voted last year.”

Democratic presidential candidate — Andrew Yang — spent time meeting voters and making calls.

“We have to make sure every American has the right to vote. We need to give you a heads up and make sure information is filed and that you don’t just show up and get turned away. We are giving everyone a heads up””

Former Columbus Mayor — Teresa Tomlinson — who’s now running for the U.S. Senate Seat in Georgia next year says vote counts.

“It’s critically important because we are going to have 500,000 voters but not if they take 100,000 voters of the roll. The only crime they’ve committed is that they didn’t vote in the last 2 elections.”

Organizers say around 300,000 people are on that voter purge list. Around 100,000 of them fall it under the use-it-or-lose-it category. That means they haven’t cast a ballot since 2013 and could lose their eligibility to vote. So organizers are making calls and pushing people to register.”

Andrew Yang said, “Hats off to Stacey Abrams for leading this effort and protecting people’s voting rights.”

The DNC says 300,000 people moved to Georgia in ten months — and nearly half of them were people of color and those under the age of 30.

“There is suppression efforts against those people so anything we can do to help voters like younger voters, those who work shifts.

Politicians and volunteers pushing people in the peach state to get out and vote.

Earlier this week, Stacey Abrams and the democratic party of Georgia pushed for better transportation access for disabled voters and reaching out to minority groups so that they can register and vote in the Georgia primaries in march.