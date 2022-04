EARLY COUNTY, Ga. (WDHN) — Severe weather swept across Alabama and Georgia on Tuesday.

Here is a video from a confirmed tornado warned-storm in Early County, just south of Blakely. The video was taken at around 3:16 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

Video from south of Blakely, Georgia in Early County. Video Credits: Trent Moore

The man behind the video tells WDHN that the tornado touched down in a field before it possibly went into a residential area in the unincorporated community of Centerville.