METTER, Ga. (WJBF) – Candler County Sheriff, John Miles, would like to commend Sergeant Ashleigh Taylor for a job well done during a call for service on Saturday, July 1st.

According to their Facebook page, Sergeant Taylor responded to a motor vehicle crash on Highway 46 in Metter, Georgia, and discovered the vehicle was in the woods on fire.

Sergeant Taylor broke the window and got the driver out of the vehicle, potentially saving a life.

Due to Sergeant Taylor’s swift actions, the driver was removed from a dangerous situation before it escalated.

The sheriff would also like to thank the number of motorists that stopped to assist.