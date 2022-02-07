Vernon Jones withdraws from Governor’s Race, will run for Congress

Vernon Jones declares his intention to run for governor of Georgia as a Republican in Atlanta, on Friday, April 16, 2021. Jones, a former Democrat, is looking to ride a wave of Trump supporters’ discontent with Gov. Brian Kemp to the Republican nomination. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Vernon Jones announced his withdrawal in the race for Governor and announced his plan to run for Congress Monday. Jones says he will be supporting David Perdue for Governor.

Jones said,

“After much prayer & consideration I have decided that I can best serve the people of Georgia in the Congress of the United States. I believe that strong conservative voices need to be heard as we lead America into the future. Because of this decision I am officially withdrawing my candidacy for Governor effective today and will be supporting David Perdue for Governor. He is a good man who loves out state and loves our Country. I’d like to thank the thousands of Georgians that welcomed me into their homes and communities. I would as for their continued support as I seek to represent them in the United Stated Congress. Together as conservatives we will Take Georgia Back.” Vernon Jones

Jones is a former member of the GA House of Representatives (1993-2001, 2017-2021). He is also former Chief Executive Officer of Dekalb County, Ga.

Jones was a Democrat but switched parties officially in January 2021 after endorsing Donald J. Trump for President and speaking to the 2020 RNC.