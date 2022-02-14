Verizon users reporting outages in most parts of Georgia

FILE- In this May 2, 2017, file photo, people walk past a Verizon store in Manhattan’s midtown area, in New York. Verizon Communications Inc. reports financial earns on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Verizon wireless customers are experiencing outages in parts of Georgia Monday.

According to Downdetector, most outages are being reported in Savannah, Atlanta, Columbus and Macon. However, most areas of the Peach State are also reporting outages.

Verizon has yet to make a public comment on the possible outage, but several Twitter users have reported issues with their carrier’s service.

One Twitter user asked, “Ummm anyone else got outage with @Verizon in or around middle Georgia.” Another replied, “All of Georgia yeah.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.