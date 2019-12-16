Vandal who drew swastikas at University of Georgia won’t face charges

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) – Officials for the University of Georgia have determined a Clemson University-bound student visiting the campus is responsible for drawing swastikas on student doors inside a residence hall.

Officials said in a statement last week the student won’t face criminal charges. News outlets reported Friday the university didn’t identify the student, but confirmed he was banned from all University of Georgia campuses.

An incident report says a witness caught the South Carolina student drawing swastikas and other explicit images in a residence hall in October.

Clemson officials confirmed the student is enrolled in a Tri-County Technical College program in which participants begin their second year at Clemson.