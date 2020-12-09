US Attorney for Middle District of Georgia announces resignation, effective December 11

MACON, Ga. (WRBL) – Charles Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia announced his resignation from office, effective Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.

Peeler said he plans to reenter private practice at an Atlanta, Ga. law firm and described his time as U.S. Attorney as one of the most rewarding experiences of his career.

“Serving as the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia has been the most rewarding experience of my professional career. I thank the President for the trust he placed in me, and I thank Attorney General Barr and former Attorney General Sessions for their leadership and support. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have worked with the talented men and women in the United States Attorney’s Office and our brave and dedicated federal, state and local law enforcement to protect our citizens and make the Middle District of Georgia a better place,” Peeler said.

Peeler has served as the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia since 2017, President Donald Trump nominated him for office on Aug. 3, 2017 and he was confirmed on Nov. 9 the same year. Peeler is a graduate of the University of Georgia and UGA School of Law.

State officials and federal agents expressed their gratitude for Peeler’s service as U.S. Attorney, including Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Attorney General Chris Carr, and GBI Director Vic Reynolds, among others.

“I want to thank U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler for his dedicated service to the people of Georgia,” Gov. Kemp said. “Working together, we cracked down on gang violence and made incredible progress in our fight to end human trafficking in Georgia. On behalf of all Georgians, Marty and I are grateful for Charlie’s steadfast commitment to the Peach State, and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Read the full set of remarks below:

