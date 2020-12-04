UPDATE: Loeffler campaign staffer identified as Pooler crash victim

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – A campaign staffer for Sen. Kelly Loeffler was killed in a crash on Interstate 16 Friday morning.

The Pooler Police Department confirmed Harrison Deal was the victim of the fiery three-vehicle crash near Pooler Parkway.

According to the Chatham County coroner, Deal was 20 years old and a resident of Bulloch County.

The crash occurred a few hours before a campaign rally at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport for Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue, which Vice President Mike Pence attended.

Loeffler and Gov. Brian Kemp did not attend as planned as they grapple with the loss.

It is with an extremely heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Harrison Deal. My heart aches for his family, and Jeff and I will continue to surround them in love and prayer in the days ahead. Harrison was a beloved member of our campaign team. More importantly, Harrison was a smart, bright, loving, loyal and outstanding young man. Harrison embodied the very best of this campaign – and the very best of our state. We will forever cherish and honor Harrison’s memory, and I ask every Georgian to join us in praying for his family during this difficult time. Sen. Kelly Loeffler

Today we lost a member of our ‘Kemp Strong’ family and words cannot express how much Harrison Deal’s life, love, and support meant to us. He was a person of deep faith, unmatched integrity, and incredible kindness. Harrison was the Kemp son and brother we never had. Our prayers are with the Deal Family – and countless others – as they mourn the tragic loss of Harrison. He brought people together and made everyone feel important and special. 2020 has been marked by adversity, tragedy, and pain. For the Kemp Family, weathering this storm will be the most difficult challenge yet. Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, Jarrett, Lucy, and Amy Porter

The Kemp family with Harrison Deal (via Gov. Brian Kemp)

Bonnie and I are devastated to learn of the passing of Harrison Deal, a young man from Bulloch County. Harrison interned in my Atlanta office in the summer of 2019, and was currently working as a field representative for Senator Loeffler’s campaign. He was a member of the University of Georgia Class of 2022. Harrison was a smart, kind young man with a bright future ahead of him, and he is gone too soon. We are praying for his parents, Curt and Jenni Deal, and his sisters, Hannah and Halli. I ask the people of Georgia to join us in keeping the entire Deal family in their hearts on this terrible day. Sen. David Perdue

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. on I-16 eastbound at Pooler Parkway. Police said there were no other serious injuries.

Around 11 a.m., officers were called to a nearby eastbound crash on the interstate at mile marker 154.





“We ask for your patience and cooperation as all of these accidents are serious and will require time,” a statement from Pooler Police reads.

Shortly before noon, Chatham Emergency Management Agency tweeted all eastbound lanes were open again. News 3 is told that was in reference to the second crash.

All eastbound lanes near Pooler Parkway have reopened. — Chatham EMA (@ChathamEMA) December 4, 2020

Traffic units are still on the scene of the fatal crash, where lanes are still closed. The cause of the crash is under investigation.