University Systems of Georgia moves to online classes for the remainder of the semester

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The University Systems of Georgia has decided to move all 26 institutions to online classes for the remainder of the semester. This includes Augusta University.

Students are not allowed to return to campus until they have permission from their college or university.

Residence halls will be closed with minimal exceptions for those unable to return home or those who cannot find housing.

Students will receive more information and instructions from their campus leaders on when they are allowed back to campus to retrieve their belongings from residence halls.

USG will provide guidance to campuses on housing refunds, dining, etc. Students should wait for their campus to reach out.

USG institutions will stay open with minimal staff on-site.

MORE TOP STORIES: