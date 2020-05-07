University System of Georgia planning for possible staffing reductions, furloughs due to revenue changes from COVID-19 pandemic

GEORGIA (WJBF) – The Board of Regents for the University System of Georgia released authority, Thursday, for plans involving the possible reduction of staff, as well as furloughs, due to changes in expected state revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The USG is working with its 26 colleges and universities to develop new spending plans for 2021, including a 14% reduction from 2020.

This will be based on the final budget to be approved in June, with reduced spending to being on July 1.

“While this may include difficult decisions, the system’s top priority continues to be helping students complete a college education. USG remains grateful to all its employees for making a difference at a critical time for the University System, including keeping institutions and the University System Office (USO) accessible and responsive during this extraordinary time.”

In addition, the Chancellor and all Presidents at every USG institution will take the equivalent of a 10% pay reduction which includes 26 furlough days for fiscal year 2021.

Remote instruction will continue through summer, on-campus classes are tentatively expected to restart in the fall. A final decision will be based on guidance from the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

