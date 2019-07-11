Universal Security Instruments smoke alarm recalled

(WSAV) – Universal Security Instruments has issued a recall on smoke alarms due to risk of failure to alert consumers of a fire.

The affected product is the Universal Security Instruments 10 year battery-operated ionization smoke and fire alarms with model numbers MI3050S and MI3050SB and with date codes between January 19, 2015 through July 11, 2016. The alarms are white with the words “Universal” and “Smoke & Fire Alarm” printed on the front.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the company has received 134 reports of the smoke alarms failing to properly activate during installation.

Consumers should immediately inspect their alarms by pressing the test button to see if it is operating properly. The company said that if the alarm sounds, no further action is needed and everything is working correctly. If the alarm does not sound, consumers should contact Universal Security right away for a replacement.

Consumers can contact Universal Security Instruments at 877-612-6955 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.UniversalSecurity.com by clicking on “Product Safety Notice”.