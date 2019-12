AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Two Augusta residents are behind bars for allegedly harming a baby.

21-year-old Kastarra Lawrence and 20-year old Zeric Wideman are suspected of shaking a 3-month old causing hemorrhaging and brain bleeding also known as ‘shaken baby syndrome’.

Kastarra Lawrence

Zeric Wideman

According to reports the incident happened December 10th on the 2100 block of Lumpkin Road.

The suspects are charged with Cruelty to Children in the 1st Degree and are being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.