GEORGIA (WJBF) – The Academy of Richmond County varsity football team is headed to Dublin, Georgia Friday night to play East Laurens High School.

This week both teams lost players, and they will be honored during the game.

According to that school’s athletics Facebook page, both teams will be wearing patches for their late players.

The post states:

Friday night football against Academy of Richmond County with kickoff set for 7:30. Both communities suffered tragic losses over the holiday weekend as we lost one of our Former Falcon multi-sport athletes in Juwon Edmond. ARC also experienced a tragedy within their football program as sophomore football player Se’vonn Small was lost. Our coaches and athletes will be wearing two different decals in remembrance of both of these young men. We will also take a moment pregame to remember both athletes. East Laurens Athletics

NewsChannel 6 sends thoughts and prayers to both teams.