STATESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Davon Woods and his twin brother Tavon’s lives have been shaped by their time in foster care.

“Me and my brother got taken away from our biological parents at birth due to our biological mom using drugs while pregnant with us. So, they took us right out the hospital,” said Woods.

They were in the system for 17 years.

“The name that I got now is not even my biological name. They changed it,” said Woods.

Growing up in the foster care system was tough for the two brothers.

“It was so hard growing up not hearing ‘I love you’…not being shown any affection,” said Woods.

Now, Woods and his brother are advocates for foster care. They’re embarking on a journey to raise awareness of the foster care system. They’ll be walking from Georgia to Florida for the cause.

“Often times in foster care, people don’t walk the extra mile for these kids and go above and beyond. We’re walking all this way to bring awareness and shine light on a very dark topic and just to give kids all around the world hope because a lot of kids in foster care…they want to give up. So, by us pushing and walking those long miles it’s going to give kids all around the world the motivation to keep going,” said Woods.

The Woods brothers plan to walk for about five days, walking 12 to 15 hours each day.

“We are walking the extra mile for our kids in foster care. We started, we are up, and ready,” said Woods.

And plenty of people are stopping by to show their support.

“We got the sheriff behind us supporting,” said Woods.

With all the love and support they’re receiving and their own personal drive, the Woods brothers are on their way to completing an amazing journey.

“Those kids are going to be the ones who actually allow me to keep pushing. No matter how tired I am, no matter how I may be feeling, no matter if I’m aching…I’m going to do whatever I can to finish this walk, because it’s bigger than me,” said Woods.

We’ll be following the Woods brothers’ journey. Be sure to check back to see more photos and videos.