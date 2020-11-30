Trump ‘ashamed’ to have endorsed Republican Georgia governor

President Donald Trump walking out to speak in the Brady Briefing Room in the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Washington. Walking behind Trump is Vice President Mike Pence. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump said Sunday he was “ashamed” for endorsing the Republican governor of Georgia after he lost in the state to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump said on Fox News that Gov. Brian Kemp has “done absolutely nothing” to question the state’s results.

Trump has made baseless accusations that illegal votes cost him the election in Georgia and beyond.

His legal challenges have failed in several states.

Democrats hope to continue winning in twin Senate races on Jan. 5 against Republican office holders.

Democrat Jon Ossoff is challenging Sen. David Perdue while Rev. Raphael Warnock takes on Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

MORE TOP STORIES: