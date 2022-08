MIDVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) – Emergency crews responding to the scene of a train derailment in Burke County.

The derailment happened around 3 a.m. Monday, about a half mile from Midville’s crossing going towards Jenkins County.

An official with Norfolk Southern says about 35 of the 76 cars derailed.

No hazardous material was on board and no injuries have been reported.

An investigation as to what caused the derailment, is underway.