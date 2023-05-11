MILLEN, Ga. (WJBF) – The main railroad crossing in the city of Millen was blocked earlier Thursday after a train derailment, according to the Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Since the derailment occurred earlier in the day, the Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office says, the railway crossing has been reopened.

Eyewitnesses from Millen tell WJBF that some of the derailed train cars have yet to be removed, some near Jenkins County High School.

WJBF has reached out to the rail carrier believed responsible for the tracks in that area for comment, for more information about the situation, and for answers to when locals can expect the derailed cars to be removed from the area.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.