Everybody loves it when their team scores a touchdown, and you can help sick children score as well.

Children’s Health Care of Atlanta has a new campaign, where you can pledge a dollar per touchdown scored by your favorite college football team this season.

Yellow Jacket and Bulldog greats from the past are supporting the campaign.

Former Georgia Tech offensive lineman Kent Hill and Georgia running back Garrison Hearst were on hand for the announcement.

You can pledge your donation HERE.