Tire flew off truck, fatally hit Georgia woman walking dog

LOUDON, NH – JULY 22: A general view of Goodyear Eagle tires as they wait in the pits during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 22, 2018 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

MACON, Ga. (AP) – A motorist has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash after a tire flew off his pickup truck and fatally struck a woman out walking her dog.

Houston County Sheriff’s Lt. Kent Bankston said 22-year-old Kimberly Touchton was found face down off a road in Macon on Sunday. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The sheriff’s office says investigators found suspect Brian Seth Carmichael’s abandoned pickup down the road with a wheel missing and determined it flew off the vehicle and struck Touchton’s head.

Investigators think Carmichael then called someone to help him escape. He surrendered on Monday.