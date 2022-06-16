A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

TALIAFERRO Co, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia State Patrol has released the crash report in a single-vehicle accident that killed three, including a 7-year-old girl, this weekend in Taliaferro County.

Saturday, June 11th, at 3:39 p.m., a 2017 Chevy Malibu with two adults and a child left the roadway traveling eastbound on I-20 near mile marker 149, just past the exit for Crawfordville and Sparta.

The crash investigation by the Georgia State Patrol concluded the driver lost control of the vehicle and, after leaving the roadway to the right, struck a tree head-on and caught fire.

The three people inside the vehicle have been identified as 36-year-old Chanece Monet Samuel of Marietta; 29-year-old John Parker, also from Marietta; and 7-year-old Bryanna Brewster of Marietta. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Chevy Malibu they were driving was registered in Richmond County. According to the crash report, it is believed that Chanece Samuel was driving at the time of the crash and lost control of the vehicle.

Even though emergency dispatchers weren’t alerted to the accident until 3:53 p.m., first responders arrived on-scene at 3:54 p.m. Both Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol responded to the accident.