GEORGIA., (WJBF) – Mexican is the most popular cuisine in Georgia, averaging 221,552 searches per month.

According to a new study of search data Mexican cuisine is famous outside of Mexico and is known for its use of spices, corn, and avocados, providing many ways to enjoy the ingredients grown there.

The research conducted by online price monitoring website Pricelisto analyzed Google search data to determine what cuisines are most popular in each state.

Tacos and Burritos are popular Mexican dishes; however, a vast list of traditional dishes is just as tasty. Chilaquiles is a traditional Mexican breakfast made from corn tortillas and topped with green or red salsa, the latter being extremely spicy.

Mexico is also home to one of the most popular cocktails, the Margarita.

The first ever Margarita was supposedly created in a bar in Mexico in the 1940s; nowadays, it has become a classic cocktail usually ordered at Mexican restaurants.

Georgia’s top 5 cuisines