GEORGIA (WJBF) – The Georgia Hi-Lo Trail will be a miles long path, mainly created for biking, that will connect Northeast Georgia to the waters of the Atlantic.

According to their website, the trail will be a 250-mile paved, road-separated path through small Georgia towns and counties including Hancock, Washington, Johnson, and Emanuel counties – meaning that close to half of the trail would run through the NewsChannel 6 viewing area.

Each county is holding meetings to inform residents of what to expect. Just click on the highlights counties above for more information.

The Georgia Hi-Lo Trail website also mentions several fundraisers to help pay for the path. Find out how you can participate by clicking here.

This Saturday, Saturday, July 29th, there will be a 5K trail run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Forest Grove Preserve in Sandersville, Georgia.

“The Sandersville Sizzler” is being held to raise both funds for the trail and awareness in Washington County and the surrounding area – hikers, runners, and bicyclists are all welcomed to register.