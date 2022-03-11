SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Saturday, March 12, is National Girl Scout Day, a special day for all Girl Scouts and, specifically, those in the Hostess City. On this day 110 years ago, the first Girl Scout troop held their first ever meeting in Savannah.

The organization stemmed from the Girl Guides, originally founded in Great Britain in 1910 by Sir Robert Baden-Powell and his sister Agnes Baden-Powell. This was after a group of girls in 1909 declared themselves to be Girl Scouts at a Boy Scout Rally in the United Kingdom.

After meeting with Sir Robert Baden-Powell in 1911, Juliette Gordon Lowe was inspired to create a version of the Girl Guides in the United States.

The Girl Scouts of the United States of America were established on March 12, 1912, by Lowe, originally under the Girl Guides name. The first Girl Scout troop consisted of 18 members who met in Savannah.

The movement for Girl Guides and Girl Scouts gained traction and spread all over the world. By the 1920s, there were Girl Scouts troops in China, Syria and Mexico — and the first Native American Girl Scout troop was formed on the Onondaga Reservation in New York State. Soon, there were Girl Guides and Girl Scouts in Australia, Canada, South Africa and New Zealand.

In 1928, after several meetings at the International Conference (previously the International Council and soon changed to the World Conference), the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) was formed. Founding members of WAGGGS hailed from 26 different countries, and by 1931, the association had reached 1 million members.

Now, in the 21st century, there are about 2.5 million Girl Scout members (both youth and adults) worldwide, and there are Girl Guide and Girl Scout associations in over 150 countries.

Many troops take this entire week to celebrate the history of the Girl Scouts. In Savannah, Troop 30418 is hosting a 5K to raise money for their trip to Europe in 2023. You can find a link for more information about the 5K by clicking here.

You can also support your local troops by buying cookies through the Girl Scout Cookie Finder, which is linked here.