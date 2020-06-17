Tennessee businessman with Fort Benning, Fort Gordon contracts enters guilty plea in federal kick-back case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A former Tennessee businessman who had been awarded contracts to work on Fort Benning and Fort Gordon has pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to violate the Anti-Kickback Act and wire fraud in federal court.

David Kennedy, 67 of Nashville, entered a guilty plea in U.S. District Court, for the Middle District of Georgia, to one count conspiracy to violate the Anti-Kickback Act and commit wire fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the contracts were worth more than $36 million.

Kennedy faces a maximum of five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine, with no chance of parole. Sentencing has not been scheduled yet.

“Investigators unraveled a complicated kick-back scheme concocted by the defendant to enrich himself to the detriment of the American taxpayer. Combatting fraud against the United States remains a top priority of this office,” said U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler. “I want to thank the FBI and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command for their excellent work investigating this fraud.”

According to the signed guilty plea, a company that Kennedy was working for was awarded a $29 million federal contract in 2013 to work on Fort Benning. They were awarded another, separate, contract in 2014 for $7.7 million to work on Fort Gordon in Augusta.

Kennedy illegally directed millions of dollars of subcontract work to Southern Atlantic Construction in exchange for thousands of dollars in kick-backs, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Officials say he opened a bank account in Tennessee, where he held the illegal gains, committing wire fraud.

“With this guilty plea Kennedy acknowledges his criminal wrongdoing and will now be held accountable,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI strives to expose corrupt kickback schemes that undermine the normal process for obtaining federal contracts thereby costing our taxpayers dearly.”

MORE TOP STORIES: