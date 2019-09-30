Teen hunter fatally shot after being mistaken for deer

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) – Authorities in Georgia say a teen was mistaken for a deer and fatally shot while hunting.

A statement from Glynn County police says 17-year-old Bobby Lane died Saturday evening after being hospitalized.

The statement says Lane was hunting with a group of friends and standing in an area with heavy foliage when he was mistaken for a deer and shot by one of his hunting partners.

It says Lane’s friends carried him to a gas station to wait for authorities.

It’s unclear whether Lane was shot with a firearm or with a bow and arrow.

Georgia Department of National Resources says it’s currently archery season and the firearm season doesn’t start until Oct. 19.

The department is continuing the investigation. It’s unclear if Lane’s friend will face criminal charges.