(CNN) – The Fresh Market and Target are recalling some salads and sandwiches.

The FDA believes the Archer Farms and Fresket may be contaminated with Listeria.

Officials say they found the problem after testing some egg salad and deviled egg sandwiches.

Fresket’s egg salad, tuna salad and lobster salad are being is under a close eye.

No one has gotten sick yet but listeria bacteria can be serious– and even deadly for some people– including kids.