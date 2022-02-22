COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)– A company that is responsible for acquiring property, and building support structures for T-Mobile filed a complaint Feb. 10, 2022 after being denied access to repair a gap of wireless coverage in Columbus.

According to court documents, T-Mobile noticed a gap in coverage near Interstate 185 and Edgewood Road. Municipal Communications III, LLC (Municipal) builds structures and towers for FCC-licensed wireless carriers, like T-Mobile. For Municipal to build an antenna and tower to close the gap in coverage, the company had to file for zoning approvals under the Columbus Unified Development Ordinance.

In the one mile radius of area where a new antenna and tower were required, there were only three potential properties; Columbus Country Club, Clubview Elementary School, and Richards Middle School. The rest of the properties in the radius were single-family-residential properties.

All property owners of the three potential hosts for the antenna and tower did not want it on their property. T-Mobile then went to look for properties outside of the radius, but within the area that would close the coverage gap. The only property left was Columbus-Fort Benning Shrine Club, owned by Columbus-Fort Benning Shrine Club Holdings Co. Inc.

In the suit, Municipal alleges they met all of the requirements to be approved by Columbus, however Mayor Skip Henderson and city council members denied their request and refused to grant approval.

Municipal filed their complaint under the Telecommunications Act, saying Mayor Skip Henderson and council members violated the requirements outlines in the act on regulation of wireless facilities.

Plans for the new antenna and tower were first presented to the mayor and Columbus Council on Dec. 14, 2021. In that city council meeting, an attorney for Municipal and the company’s CEO, as well as T-Mobile’s radiofrequency engineer, spoke in favor of the new tower. They said “reliable wireless coverage is a crucial component of public safety, allowing citizens to place emergency calls and (just as importantly) allowing public-safety officers to locate citizens in distress.”

Several oppositions were raised in the meeting, including the following outlined in court documents;

Possible negative effects of radiofrequency emissions

Aesthetic concerns for the surrounding area

Possible reduction of property values in surrounding areas

Potential threat during severe weather; specifically tornadoes

Opponents claimed they already had adequate coverage

Area residents produced a petition with signatures in opposition of the tower

Preference for the tower to be on a commercially zoned property

The proposed tower and antenna were proposed before the council again Jan. 11, 2022. Municipal alleges Columbus’s attorney did not properly introduce the Rezoning Application for this new antenna to the council because he was cut off by District 5 City Council Member with a motion to deny. According to court documents, “Instead [Columbus City Attorney Clifton Fay] said the Special Exception Use Application “has been mooted” by the denial of the Rezoning Application.”

The full complaint can be viewed below.