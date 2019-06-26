Swainsboro reinstates curfew for juveniles

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Swainsboro has reinstated its juvenile curfew, effective immediately.

According to the Swainsboro Police Department, the curfew applies to any person under the age of 17 within city limits between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 p.m. every day.

The department says it’s in an effort to protect the youth in the community.

“This curfew makes it illegal for any male or female juvenile to be on or at a public street, other public places, as well as any commercial or non-commercial venue,” the Swainsboro Police stated, adding, “This curfew remains in effect until further notice.”

The department says there are some exceptions for those in route to and from work, school or “other verifiable excused activities.”

Juveniles who violate the curfew — as well as their parents or guardians — will be subject to fines and punishment, according to Swainsboro Police.