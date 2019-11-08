Suspect dead, 2 deputies wounded in Georgia SWAT standoff

Breaking News
CONYERS, Ga. (AP) – Authorities in Georgia say a man accused of fatally shooting someone was killed during a standoff with officers, two of whom also were wounded.

A Rockdale County Sheriff’s statement says deputies responded to a report that a man had shot two people near Conyers on Thursday. Authorities confirmed one man had died. The other victim’s condition hasn’t been released.

Deputies tracked the suspect to a nearby home and called in a SWAT team. An hourslong standoff ensued. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tweeted that the suspect was killed and two deputies were grazed by bullets.

No additional details or identities were released.

