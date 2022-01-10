Summer House Realty hosts a First Responders rooftop breakfast

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – On January 13, Summer House Realty will be hosting a First Responders rooftop breakfast to thank them for their hard work in the community.

First Responders are invited to stop by the Summer House rooftop for coffee, donated by Chick-Fil-A on Peach Orchard Road.

The event will be held from 8:00AM-10:30AM on the second floor at 2735 Washington Road Augusta, GA.