Summer House Realty hosts a First Responders rooftop breakfast

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – On January 13, Summer House Realty will be hosting a First Responders rooftop breakfast to thank them for their hard work in the community.
First Responders are invited to stop by the Summer House rooftop for coffee, donated by Chick-Fil-A on Peach Orchard Road.
The event will be held from 8:00AM-10:30AM on the second floor at 2735 Washington Road Augusta, GA.
A cornerstone of Summer House Realty is giving back to the community. Summer House believes that when you work with the mentality that it is not about you, but about others, you will always be successful and have energy and joy knowing that your work goes further.