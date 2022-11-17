AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Do you have friendly neighbors? Chances are if you live in Georgia you do, at least that’s according to a new joint study from Nextdoor, Verizon, and kindness.org.

Georgia topped the list out of 50 states in the country for having the kindest neighbors. Rounding out the Top 10 was Tennessee, North Carolina, Arkansas, Utah, Louisiana, West Virginia, Mississippi, Texas, and Nebraska.

The findings came from a questionnaire sent to more than 10,000 people across the country, asking questions about kindness to and from neighbors, individual happiness, satisfaction with one’s neighborhood, social identification with one’s neighborhood, and sense of inclusion with one’s neighborhood, as well as a range of demographic questions.

Chances are if you live over the river in South Carolina, your neighbors aren’t nearly as kind. South Carolina ranked 30 out of 50 states. Of course, South Carolina neighbors aren’t near as bad as Vermont neighbors, as that state ranked dead last.

The survey concluded that kindness from neighbors helped individual happiness and was “an important part of building better communities.” Also, kindness from neighbors was most often reciprocated and created positive neighborly relationships.

In total, America ranked about 86% in the ‘kindness quotient,’ meaning that people cared about their neighbors at least as much as they care about themselves. Most of the respondents (72%) believe, however, that they were kinder to their neighbors than their neighbors reciprocated.

So, as we approach Thanksgiving, give thanks to your neighbors. They probably are thankful for you, too.