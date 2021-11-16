Students return to Jenkins County Schools after threatening emails forced closure

JENKINS COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF)– Class is back in session at Jenkins County Schools during an ongoing GBI investigation into who sent threatening emails to students and teachers that led to school closure for nearly a week.

The emails demanded a $5,000 ransom or the campus would be bombed or shot up.

Monday faculty and staff had a safety training day before students returned Tuesday morning.

But some family members are still concerned.

“I feel like they should have waited a little bit longer, because I don’t feel like it’s safe,” said Santwonetta Matthews, whose niece and nephew attend Jenkins County Schools.

But one woman whose grandchildren were in class today says she feels the school is taking all the precautions they can.

Superintendent Tara Cooper released a safety plan which includes a law enforcement sweep of campus each morning, metal detectors at each entrance, no bookbags allowed, locking the doors, and police presence during drop off and pickup.

And that safety plan helps some find a little ease.

“I just feel like they should have security for the school, being that this happened,” Matthews said. “It might be better with security being to the door, just to make sure the safety is actually safe.”

The school system is working closely with the Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

GBI Special Agent Chris DeMarco tells NewsChannel 6, “GBI is working to identify the perpetrators, and the investigation is active and ongoing.”

Superintendent Cooper said in a statement, “We have multiple agencies working together that WILL identify who sent the emails. Meanwhile, we will be safer than we’ve ever been.”

And families are looking forward to the arrest of whoever is behind this.

“I’d feel better knowing that they caught the person that did it because I would feel like it’s more safe,” Matthews said.