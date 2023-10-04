ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Atlanta-area man has been sentenced to federal prison and ordered to repay more than a quarter-million dollars for siphoning money from a Columbia County woman’s bank account.

Marqualdis Antwon Logan, AKA Alphonso Baugh of Stone Mountain, Georgia is now facing 51 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to 8 counts of bank fraud and 1 count of aggravated identity theft. He was arrested in 2022 while traveling in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“Hard-working individuals sacrifice to save money for their future needs, including retirement,” said U.S. Attorney Steinberg. “Marqualdis Logan’s greed-driven scheme stole hundreds of thousands of dollars and damages the financial security of his innocent victims.”

According to court documents, a Columbia County woman notified her bank and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in September 2020 after noticing suspicious activity in her money market account. An investigation by the FBI revealed that a fraudulent online profile to gain access to her account and write online checks into other bank accounts, controlled by Logan and others.

Investigators determined that Logan had written more thank a half-million dollars’ worth of fraudulent checks and successfully cashed $497,136. Some funds were recovered, but Logan has been ordered to repay the remaining amount, totaling $272,097.

Logan used the funds to make purchases and travel.

As part of his plea agreement, Logan also admitted to his involvement in another scheme in which he withdrew more than $100,000 from another victim’s account by using information stolen from the victim’s deceased husband. Logan also fraudulently obtained more than $20,000 from a COVID-19 small business relief loan.

“These fraud scams, although not violent, are not victimless and can be devastating to individuals and their personal livelihoods,” said Brian Ozden, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “This guilty plea shows the FBI’s dedication to working with our partners to hold anyone accountable who would steal from hard working and honest individuals, rather than put in the work themselves.”