State lawmakers discuss slew of voting bills

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Senate lawmakers in Georgia approved a bill that would require you to have a state issued photo ID or drivers license if you decide to vote absentee.

The republican led senate passed it and the bill now moves to the House Floor.

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, reports from the State Capitol.

State lawmakers are discussing a slew of voting bills inside the Capitol.

Ben Watson said, “Basically this is to restore trust in the system and these are more bills related to do with the verification of signatures.”

On Tuesday, the Senate passed a bill that would require photo ids for absentee voters.

Watson said, “You always have the option of voting in person or voting early.”

“Absentee ballots are safe. The election machines have been safe and accurate. Any errors are human error has been caught and corrected and it’s not because of fraud,” said Teri.

Other voting bills could end sunday voting, start counting absentee ballots 10 days earlier, and could limit the use of drop boxes.

“Asking counties 24/7 security or police surveillance is ridiculous. It’s an unbelievable amount of money because drop boxes are already safe.”

Some democrats says these bills add roadblocks and would disenfranchise voters.

But republican lawmakers who support the bills — say it will stop voter fraud.

Representative Teri Anulewicz house district 42, Smyrna says, “I do know that it is critical that whether you are a democrat or republican, voting is already safe and everyone loses if it’s harder to vote in Georgia.”

Senator ben Watson, Savannah said, “We are protecting the poor, the poverty, those people who really get to vote. You don’t want anyone that’s not legal.”

Despite numerous recounts in the state, the secretary of state and other audits showed no examples of voter fraud in the recent presidential elections and senate run-offs.