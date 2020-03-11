Special Olympics Georgia suspends local competitions due to coronavirus concerns

(WJBF) – Special Olympics Georgia has announced the suspension of all local and area competitions due to concerns over health and safety in light of the coronavirus.

This includes the games planned in Columbia County for March 27th.

CEO Georgia Milton-Sheats issued the statement on Wednesday, saying the suspension will run through March 31st, at which time they will reevaluate the situation.

They state that their first pirority is the safety of the athletes, coaches and volunteers.

You can view the full statement below:

