GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A South Georgia mom was arrested Tuesday after she reportedly used pepper spray on a school bus full of children.

Investigators say 29-year-old Shaquayle Cuyler boarded the bus Tuesday morning when it stopped to pick up students and aimed pepper spray at the bus driver and the bus monitor. The Tuesday incident occurred after an earlier incident Friday when Cuyler reportedly got into an argument with the bus driver.

The driver and bus monitor were transported to an area hospital for evaluation. EMS treated all 24 students on the bus at the scene and placed them on another school bus to take them to school. Parents were notified of the incident.

Cuyler was charged with three counts of battery, cruelty to children, criminal trespass, intentional disruption of a school bus, and reckless conduct. She is being held in jail without bail.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.